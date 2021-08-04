Booking Holdings jumps, results show rising travel demand
Aug. 04, 2021 4:32 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)By: SA News Team10 Comments
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares are up +2.37% post-market after the company posted adjusted EPS of -$2.55, misses by $0.46. The company improved from its second quarter a year ago when it posted an EPS loss of -$10.81.
- Gross travel bookings, which includes the cost, taxes, and fees of all services booked, increased to $22.0B compared to $11.9B in the first quarter of this year, marking increasing consumer travel demand. Revenue approximately doubled sequentially.
- The adjusted EPS mark does not include a $242M loss on early extinguishment of debt.
- In June 2021, Booking Holdings recorded a $137 expense charge for the voluntary return of aid received through government assistance programs.
- "We are encouraged by another quarter of meaningful sequential improvement in booking trends with second quarter room nights increasing 59% versus the first quarter of 2021," said CEO Glenn Fogel.
- Read about other stocks that could see major gains or losses this week in Seeking Alpha's catalyst watch here.