Booking Holdings jumps, results show rising travel demand

  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares are up +2.37% post-market after the company posted adjusted EPS of -$2.55, misses by $0.46. The company improved from its second quarter a year ago when it posted an EPS loss of -$10.81.
  • Gross travel bookings, which includes the cost, taxes, and fees of all services booked, increased to $22.0B compared to $11.9B in the first quarter of this year, marking increasing consumer travel demand. Revenue approximately doubled sequentially.
  • The adjusted EPS mark does not include a $242M loss on early extinguishment of debt.
  • In June 2021, Booking Holdings recorded a $137 expense charge for the voluntary return of aid received through government assistance programs.
  • "We are encouraged by another quarter of meaningful sequential improvement in booking trends with second quarter room nights increasing 59% versus the first quarter of 2021," said CEO Glenn Fogel.
