Sarepta Therapeutics narrows Q2 net loss thanks to one-off gain
Aug. 04, 2021 4:35 PM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)SRPTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) managed to beat the revenue and GAAP EPS estimates with its Q2 2021 financials as quarterly growth of product sales accelerated.
- Net product revenue reached ~$141.8M with ~27% YoY growth while collaboration revenue rose ~14% YoY to $22.3M compared to ~24% YoY and ~67% YoY in the first quarter of the year, respectively.
- Contrasting ~29% YoY growth in the first quarter, revenue climbed only ~20% YoY in Q2 2021 to $164.1M.
- However, net loss contracted ~46% YoY to $81.4M from ~14% YoY decline in the previous quarter even as R&D expenses rose ~27% YoY to $239.6M.
- During the quarter, Sarepta (SRPT) has recorded $102.0M from the sale of Priority Review Voucher linked to the FDA approval of AMONDYS 45.
- Compared to Q1 2021 end the cash and equivalents remained steady at $1.7B lower than the $1.9B in the 2020 year-end,
- As for upcoming milestones, the company intends to start the pivotal trial, SRP-9001-301 in September 2021 for SRP-9001 micro-dystrophin.
- Considering the performance, Sarepta (SRPT) has raised its full year product revenue guidance to $565M – $575M compared to $641M in the consensus.