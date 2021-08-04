Bright Health Group closes up 11% following buy upgrade from Morgan Stanley
Aug. 04, 2021 4:39 PM ETBright Health Group, Inc. (BHG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) have closed up 11.1% to $9.43 after receiving an upgrade to overweight from equal-weight at Morgan Stanley.
- However, the firm has cut its price target to $12 from $18 (~27% upside based on today's close).
- Analyst Jonathan Lim says that he now sees value in the stock after underperformance. As of today's close, the stock is down ~45% from its late June IPO.
- "To be clear, the company's first earnings report yesterday
stoked investor concerns as BHG missed on a number of metrics, sending the stock down 22%," Lim writes. "In particular, there was pushback on disappointing growth in NeueHealth, a miss in MLR and questions if the company was conservative enough with guidance. While it could take time to reverse the negative sentiment in the stock, at current depressed levels, we see a more attractive risk/reward for investors who can be patient."
Lim also notes that the company is focuses on geogrpahic expansion, particularly in Florida, Texas, Georgia, Virginia, and California.