MGM Resorts gains after strong Vegas momentum offsets stumble in China
Aug. 04, 2021 4:39 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trades higher after record Vegas Strip and regional operations adjusted property EBITDAR margins in Q2 offset disappointing results from MGM China (revenue of $311M vs. $348M consensus).
- Las Vegas hotel occupancy averaged 77% during the quarter vs. 43% a year ago. RevPAR jumped to $115 from $66 last year.
- Balance sheet update: "Our robust liquidity position provides us with significant flexibility as our business continues to improve and stabilize. As such, we have returned capital to shareholders through share repurchases during the second quarter and expect to remain programmatic in our approach through the rest of the year."
- Shares of MGM Resorts (MGM) are up 1.44% in AH trading to $37.81. The conference call could be crucial to see how Q3 bookings and traffic are stacking up.
- A trend to watch: Travel stocks slump again after several conference and convention cancellations.