Atmos Energy EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue; updates outlook
Aug. 04, 2021
- Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $605.55M (+22.8% Y/Y) beats by $22.82M.
- Outlook: Earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2021 is expected to be in the higher end of the previously announced range of $4.90 to $5.10 vs. consensus of $5.09. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion in fiscal 2021.
- The company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2021 is $2.50, which represents an 8.7% increase over fiscal 2020.
