Innovative Industrial Properties Q2 earnings bolstered by increased leasing
Aug. 04, 2021 4:46 PM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) stock gains 1.9% in after-hours trading after Q2 revenue and earnings gain on increased acquisition and leasing activity during the quarter.
- Q2 total revenue of $48.9M rose 101% Y/Y, exceeding the $46.2M average analyst estimate. The increase was also helped by contractual rental escalations at some properties.
- The total revenue included $625K in stipulated rent paid by the receivership at IIP’s Los Angeles, CA, property relating to rent owed by the receivership in 2020.
- As of June 30, ~$1.3M of deferred rents, property management fees, and security deposits have been repaid; the remaining total balance of $1.2M is scheduled for pro rata monthly payments and to be repaid in full by December 2021.
- Total expenses of $15.9M increased from $14.2M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $1.64 beats the consensus of $1.49 and increased from $1.19 in Q2 2020.
- Conference call on Aug. 5 at 1:00 PM ET.
