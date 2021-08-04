Jack in the Box falls post-market despite earnings beat
Aug. 04, 2021
- Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares dropped -1.85% post-market despite the company beating earnings.
- Total revenue was up 19%, driven by an increase in average check growth of 19.9% and a 5.4% transaction decrease on a same-store basis.
- Restaurant-level margin, a non-GAAP measure, rose to 25.9% from 20.6%, reflecting sales leverage and a decrease in food and packaging costs, offset by higher ingredient costs and labor costs. Commodity and labor inflation are expected to be 3% and 5-6%, respectively.
- Guidance offered for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2021: Jack in the Box expects high single digit same-store sales growth for FY 2021. Analysts expect revenue growth of 10.8%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $320M and $330M. That number through the first two quarters was $178.2M.
- "A shift toward our core premium entrees, combined with an increase in items per order reflecting larger parties, fueled a nearly 20 percent increase in average check," said CEO Darin Harris. "We are off to a good start through the first four weeks of the third quarter."
