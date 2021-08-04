Jack in the Box falls post-market despite earnings beat

  • Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares dropped -1.85% post-market despite the company beating earnings.
  • Total revenue was up 19%, driven by an increase in average check growth of 19.9% and a 5.4% transaction decrease on a same-store basis.
  • Restaurant-level margin, a non-GAAP measure, rose to 25.9% from 20.6%, reflecting sales leverage and a decrease in food and packaging costs, offset by higher ingredient costs and labor costs. Commodity and labor inflation are expected to be 3% and 5-6%, respectively.
  • Guidance offered for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2021: Jack in the Box expects high single digit same-store sales growth for FY 2021. Analysts expect revenue growth of 10.8%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $320M and $330M. That number through the first two quarters was $178.2M.
  • "A shift toward our core premium entrees, combined with an increase in items per order reflecting larger parties, fueled a nearly 20 percent increase in average check," said CEO Darin Harris. "We are off to a good start through the first four weeks of the third quarter."
  • Read about other stocks that could see major gains or losses this week in Seeking Alpha's catalyst watch here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.