Renewable Energy Q2 revenues jump 50% as D4 RIN prices tripled

Aug. 04, 2021 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)

  • Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI) +2% post-market after reporting better than forecast Q2 earnings and advancing the Geismar, La., renewable diesel biorefinery to the construction phase.
  • The $950M Geismar project will take total site production capacity to 340M gallons from 90M currently while enhance existing operations and improving operational reliability and logistics.
  • Renewable says the project is on track to be mechanically complete in 2023 with full operations in early 2024.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA rose to $103M, compared with just $6M for the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 revenues jumped 50% Y/Y to $816M, driven by higher selling prices realized from a combination of a 217% increase in D4 RIN prices and a 104% increase in ULSD prices Y/Y.
  • Renewable sold 163M gallons of fuel in the quarter, down 11% from a year ago, "largely driven by a combination of optimization choices and timing."
  • Q2 biodiesel and renewable diesel production of 132M gallons was flat Y/Y, as a record quarter of production at four facilities, including at Geismar, was offset by a decline of 10M gallons in North American biodiesel production, due largely to production optimization.
