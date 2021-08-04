MDU Resources EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue
Aug. 04, 2021 5:06 PM ETMDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)MDUBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.50 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.42B (+4.4% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- CEO Comment: "We had record second quarter earnings at our construction services business and near-record results at our construction materials business. Our regulated energy delivery businesses also continue to see solid customer demand. Our second quarter results were impacted by higher stock-based compensation and increased health care costs totaling approximately $4.2M, after tax. We continue to expect earnings per share to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.15 for 2021."
