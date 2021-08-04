Altus Midstream beats on revenue
Aug. 04, 2021 Altus Midstream Company (ALTM)
- Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM): Q2 Revenue of $35.59M (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.92M.
- Non-GAAP EBITDA was $69.24M vs $43.64M in Q220.
- Total Throughput volumes of natural gas was 447 MMcf/d vs 434 MMcf/d in Q220.
- CFO Comment: "We have raised our gathered volume outlook to 415-430 million cubic feet per day, which is supported by new wells recently brought online at Alpine High and an improved outlook for legacy production. For adjusted EBITDA, we have raised the low end of our guidance; the new range is now $260 million to $270 million for the year. With the startup of the Permian Highway natural gas pipeline last quarter, our growth capital obligations are nominal, and we are positioned to generate meaningful free cash flow for the remainder of the year."
- Press Release