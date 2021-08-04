Evolent Health to acquire Vital Decisions for $130M
Aug. 04, 2021
- Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) and WindRose Health Investors announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for the former to acquire the latter's portfolio company Vital Decisions for $85M (consisting of 50% Evolent Class A common stock and 50% cash), with an additional earn out of up to $45M.
- The earn-out is based on achievement of certain profitability metrics in 4Q22 and if earned it is expected to be made in 1Q23.
- Vital Decisions will report into Evolent's specialty management offering, New Century Health, and will be consolidated into Evolent's Clinical Solutions segment.
- The transaction is expected to deepen capabilities of both organizations, allowing cross-sell, an enhanced value proposition to partners and an opportunity to increase the margin profile of the combined organization.
- Vital Decisions is expected to accelerate New Century Health's entry into the patient engagement area.
- The transaction is accretive on an EBITDA per share basis before any synergies.