Huntington Ingalls Industries bag $344.7M contract for Littoral Combat Ships

  • Continental Maritime of San Diego, formerly Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) San Diego Shipyard and Austral USA are each awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, ID/IQ, multiple award contracts to support sustainment execution efforts for Littoral Combat Ships homeported in San Diego, California (MAC I).
  • The MAC I contracts will have a ceiling of ~$344.72M
  • Each of the contracts has an estimated ordering period of 19 months, which is expected to end in February 2023.
  • The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.
