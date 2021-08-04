Huntington Ingalls Industries bag $344.7M contract for Littoral Combat Ships
Aug. 04, 2021 6:02 PM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)HIIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA6 Comments
- Continental Maritime of San Diego, formerly Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) San Diego Shipyard and Austral USA are each awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, ID/IQ, multiple award contracts to support sustainment execution efforts for Littoral Combat Ships homeported in San Diego, California (MAC I).
- The MAC I contracts will have a ceiling of ~$344.72M
- Each of the contracts has an estimated ordering period of 19 months, which is expected to end in February 2023.
- The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.