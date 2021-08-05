Lidar maker Cepton Technologies is said in talks to go public through SPAC Growth Capital
Aug. 04, 2021 8:33 PM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Lidar maker Cepton Technologies is said in talks to go public through a deal with SPAC Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC). Growth Capital rose 0.8% in after hours trading.
- The transaction is expected to value the company at about $1.5B, according to a Bloomberg report. A deal for the lidar maker may be announced as soon as this week.
- Cepton would follow several other makers of lidar who have come public through SPAC deals including Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR), Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR), Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA).
- Lidar senor company Quanergy announced a deal to go public through a deal with SPAC CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) in June.
- Recall late Jan., Growth Capital Acquisition (GCAC) priced upsized $150M IPO.