Lidar maker Cepton Technologies is said in talks to go public through SPAC Growth Capital

Aug. 04, 2021 8:33 PM ETCepton, Inc. (CPTN)AEVA, QNGY, INVZ, LAZR, VLDR, CPTNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

Nuro autonomous self-driving vehicle driving on a street in Silicon Valley
Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Lidar maker Cepton Technologies is said in talks to go public through a deal with SPAC Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC). Growth Capital rose 0.8% in after hours trading.
  • The transaction is expected to value the company at about $1.5B, according to a Bloomberg report. A deal for the lidar maker may be announced as soon as this week.
  • Cepton would follow several other makers of lidar who have come public through SPAC deals including Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR), Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR), Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA).
  • Lidar senor company Quanergy announced a deal to go public through a deal with SPAC CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) in June.
  • Recall late Jan., Growth Capital Acquisition (GCAC) priced upsized $150M IPO.
