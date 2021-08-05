Fiverr International EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.19.
- Revenue of $75.26M (+59.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.44M.
- Active buyers as of June 30, 2021 grew to 4.0 million, compared to 2.8 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 43% year over year.
- Spend per buyer as of June 30, 2021 reached $226, compared to $184 as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 23% year over year.
- Take rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 27.8%, up from 27.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 80 basis points year over year.
- Q3 Guidance: Revenue of $68M-$72M vs. $74.82M consensus.
- FY21 Gudiance: Revenue of $280M-$288M vs. $308.28M consensus.
