MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien reports Q2 results; 2021 outlook raised
Aug. 05, 2021 4:20 AM ETMERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKGAF)MKGAF, MKKGYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCPK:MKGAF): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of €2.24; GAAP EPS of €1.71.
- Revenue of €4.87B (+18.2% Y/Y)
- The company is raising outlook for 2021.
- Net sales of €18.8B to €19.7B, (previously €18.5B and €19.5B).
- EBITDA pre of €5.6B to €6.0B, (previously €5.4B and €5.8B).
- EPS of €7.80 to €8.50.
- Operating cash flow of €3.8B to €4.4B, (previously €3.6B and €4.2B)
- For 2022, Merck expects net sales between €1.6B and €1.8B as a result of new products from the development pipeline. The company previously assumed a sales contribution of around €2B.
- Press Release