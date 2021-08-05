MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien reports Q2 results; 2021 outlook raised

  • MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCPK:MKGAF): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of €2.24; GAAP EPS of €1.71.
  • Revenue of €4.87B (+18.2% Y/Y)
  • The company is raising outlook for 2021.
  • Net sales of €18.8B to €19.7B, (previously €18.5B and €19.5B).
  • EBITDA pre of €5.6B to €6.0B, (previously €5.4B and €5.8B).
  • EPS of €7.80 to €8.50.
  • Operating cash flow of €3.8B to €4.4B, (previously €3.6B and €4.2B)
  • For 2022, Merck expects net sales between €1.6B and €1.8B as a result of new products from the development pipeline. The company previously assumed a sales contribution of around €2B.
  • Press Release
