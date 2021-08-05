Bayer AG reports Q2 results
- Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of €1.59; GAAP EPS of -€9.79.
- Revenue of €10.85B (+8.0% Y/Y)
- FY21 Guidance: The company now expect to generate sales of approximately €43 billion (previously: approximately €41 billion). This now corresponds to an increase of approximately 6% on a currency- and portfolioadjusted basis (previously: approximately 3%). We are now targeting an EBITDA margin before special items of approximately 25% (previously: approximately 26%). Based on the aforementioned sales figure, this would now correspond to EBITDA before special items of €10.6 billion to €10.9 billion (previously: €10.5 billion to €10.8 billion). We now expect core earnings per share to come in at approximately €6.00 to €6.20 (previously: approximately €5.60 to €5.80).
