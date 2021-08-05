CIGNA EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue

Aug. 05, 2021 6:01 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)CIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • CIGNA (NYSE:CI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.24 beats by $0.27; GAAP EPS of $4.25 beats by $0.29.
  • Revenue of $43.1B (+9.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.93B.
  • FY21 Guidance: Adjusted revenues is projected to be at least $170 billion ($166.5B consensus). Consolidated adjusted income from operations is at least $6.96 billion, or at least $20.20 per share ($20.42 consensus). This outlook includes approximately $2.50 per share in net unfavorable impacts of COVID-19. Additionally, this outlook includes the impact of expected future share repurchases and anticipated 2021 dividends.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.