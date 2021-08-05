CIGNA EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue
Aug. 05, 2021 6:01 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)CIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
- CIGNA (NYSE:CI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.24 beats by $0.27; GAAP EPS of $4.25 beats by $0.29.
- Revenue of $43.1B (+9.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.93B.
- FY21 Guidance: Adjusted revenues is projected to be at least $170 billion ($166.5B consensus). Consolidated adjusted income from operations is at least $6.96 billion, or at least $20.20 per share ($20.42 consensus). This outlook includes approximately $2.50 per share in net unfavorable impacts of COVID-19. Additionally, this outlook includes the impact of expected future share repurchases and anticipated 2021 dividends.
- Press Release