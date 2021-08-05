Targa Resources beats on revenue; issues guidance

Aug. 05, 2021 6:04 AM ETTarga Resources Corp. (TRGP)TRGPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP): Q2 Net income of $56.2M
  • Revenue of $3.42B (+125.0% Y/Y) beats by $300M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $460.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $351.2 million for the second quarter of 2020.
  • For full year 2021, Targa is increasing its estimated Adjusted EBITDA range to between $1.9 billion and $2.0 billion. Targa now estimates its year end 2021 consolidated leverage ratio to be around 3.5 times; estimate for 2021 net growth capital expenditures remains unchanged between $350 million and $450 million and estimates its full year 2021 net maintenance capital expenditures to be approximately $120 million.
  • Press Release
