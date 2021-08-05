Murphy Oil EPS beats by $0.23, misses on revenue; updates guidance
Aug. 05, 2021 6:08 AM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)MURBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 beats by $0.23; GAAP EPS of -$0.41 misses by $0.74.
- Revenue of $549.64M (+159.8% Y/Y) misses by $47.36M.
- Capital expenditure of $207.1M vs. estimate of $190.5M; Adjusted Ebitda of $391.2M vs. estimate of $344.7M.
- Production for third quarter 2021 is estimated to be in the range of 162 to 170 MBOEPD and includes assumed storm downtime of 4,100 BOEPD. Murphy tightened its 2021 capital expenditures guidance to $685 to $715 million while adjusting full year 2021 production guidance to 157.5 to 165.5 MBOEPD. Full year production is forecast to be comprised of approximately 55 percent oil and 61 percent total liquids volumes.
- Press Release