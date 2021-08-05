Regeneron/Sanofi stops late-stage Libtayo study early after improvement in survival in NSCLC patients

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announces the Phase 3 trial of PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy was stopped early after meeting its overall survival (OS) primary endpoint in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • In this top-line initial analysis of 466 patients, the combination reduced the risk of death by 29% compared to chemotherapy alone (hazard ratio: 0.71; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.53-0.93; p=0.014).
  • Median OS was 22 months for Libtayo and chemotherapy, and 13 months for chemotherapy alone.
  • No new safety signals were identified, and additional detailed efficacy and safety data will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.
  • These data are planned to form the basis of regulatory submissions in the U.S. and European Union.
  • The decision to stop trial early was based on a recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC).
