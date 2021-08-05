Becton, Dickinson CFO to retire
Aug. 05, 2021 6:35 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) announced that Christopher Reidy, EVP, CFO and chief administrative officer has informed the company of his intent to retire as he reaches retirement eligibility.
- Reidy will become a director of the company formed in connection with the earlier announced separation of the Diabetes Care business into an independent, publicly traded company.
- In the current role, he will continue to served as successor until a new CFO, likely to be external candidate, is in place.
- Reidy joined BD as CFO in 2013 and has led numerous functions, including Finance, Business Development, IT and Global Shared Services.