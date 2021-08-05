NUGL and Jamaica's leading cannabis group enter a JV

Aug. 05, 2021 6:38 AM ETNUGL, Inc. (NUGL)NUGLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • NUGL (OTCPK:NUGL) enters into a joint venture agreement with Kaya Group, Jamaica’s leading, vertically-integrated group of medical cannabis companies, to share intellectual property as an interim step to a proposed merger with Kaya.
  • Company has agreed to issue, in a series of tranches, $400,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible notes, as a part of the JV.
  • The JV will allow utilizing each other’s intellectual property to strengthen each brand and create jointly owned intellectual property.
  • “The strategic partnership of NUGL’s media infrastructure and KAYA authentic lifestyle brand and unique retail experience will help us chart new ground internationally as we continue to deliver high-quality services and products while building shareholder value,” stated CEO CJ Melone.
