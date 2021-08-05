NuStar EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue
Aug. 05, 2021 6:48 AM ETNuStar Energy L.P. (NS)NSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor6 Comments
- NuStar (NYSE:NS): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.25 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $427.09M (+25.8% Y/Y) beats by $51.81M.
- Refined Product Systems Exceed 100 Percent of Pre-Pandemic Run Rate.
- Permian Crude System Volumes Average 481,000 Barrels Per Day in July/On Track to Exit 2021 at Around 500,000.
- “Strong improvement in our EBITDA was driven by outperformance across our core strategic asset footprint: our refined products systems, our crude assets and our West Coast Renewable Fuels Network,” said NuStar president and CEO Brad Barron.
- Shares +1.14% PM.
- Press Release