Designer Brands signs exclusive distribution partnership with Hush Puppies

Aug. 05, 2021 7:15 AM ETWolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW), DBIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) announced exclusive distribution for Hush Puppies in North America, through its partnership with Wolverine Worldwide (NYSE:WWW) thereby making DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse the exclusive in-store distributor of Hush Puppies commencing in 2022.
  • DSW is a leading footwear retailer in North America with 600+ stores in the U.S. and Canada, and operates in Canada through both DSW and The Shoe Company.
  • This will also help DBI to maintain retail presence across the U.S. and Canada, targeting ideal consumers and generating mutual brand growth and awareness.
  • Through this exclusive distribution partnership, Hush Puppies and DSW will benefit from their aligned consumer profiles and positionings.
  • Hush Puppies will exit all other North American retail wholesale operations effective Jan. 1, 2022.
