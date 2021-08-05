Aptiv tracks lower after profit falls short of expectations amid supply chain pressures
Aug. 05, 2021 7:18 AM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) falls after posting a mixed Q2 earnings report for a quarter that saw revenue jump 85% compared to a year ago after adjusting for currency exchange swings, commodity movements and divestitures. The auto industry supplier posted revenue growth of 154% in North America, 123% in Europe, 17% in Asia and 287% in South America.
- Adjusted operating margin improved to 7.9% from -11.7% a year ago, reflecting the impact of higher global vehicle production levels in the quarter in comparison to the pandemic period last year. The margin rate also includes the impact of incremental costs largely incurred in connection with the global supply chain disruptions currently impacting the industry. The company generated net cash flow from operating activities of $297M in Q2.
- Looking ahead, Aptiv sees FY21 revenue of $16.115B to $16.415B vs. a prior view for $15.125B to $15.725B and $15.7B consensus. EPS is forecast to fall in a range of $3.63 to $3.87 vs. a prior view for $3.35 to $3.85 and $3.74 consensus.
- Shares of Aptiv are down 2.31% in premarket trading to $161.89 after the EPS miss.