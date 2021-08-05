Wayfair soars after posting a larger profit than anticipated
Aug. 05, 2021 7:30 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) pops in early trading after Q2 EPS came in ahead of expectations.
- U.S. revenue fell 15.2% to $3.1B during the quarter against the tough pandemic comparable, while international revenue jumped 16.3% to $800M.
- Key metrics for the quarter include the number of active customers increasing 19.6% to 31.1M, LTM net revenue per active customer rising 8.6% to $478, orders per customer of 1.96 vs. 1.89 a year ago, average order size of $278 vs. $227 a year ago, orders delivered down 26.5% to 13.9M and a repeat customer percentage of 75.6% vs. 67.4% last year. Repeat customers placed 75.6% of total orders in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 67.4% in the second quarter of 2020.
- CEO update: "Even as we navigate any near-term volatility, we remain most focused on the long-term and further reinforcing Wayfair's position as the category leader for home with both customers and suppliers alike."
- Shares of Wayfair are up 6.60% premarket to $267.61.
- Wayfair is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch with the retailer's conference call update on Q3 trends seen as crucial.