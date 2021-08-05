Imara completes enrollment in mid-stage sickle cell disease trial
- Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) announces that the company has completed patient enrollment in the Ardent Phase 2b clinical trial of IMR-687, a potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9, for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD).
- The company expects to report data from the primary analysis in the first quarter of 2022.
- The trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of IMR-687 administered once daily in about 99 adult patients with sickle cell disease.
- The trial is being conducted at approximately 50 sites in 13 different countries.
- Shares down nearly 1% premarket.