Parker-Hannifin EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue, issues FY 2022 guidance
Aug. 05, 2021 7:33 AM ETParker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)PHBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.38 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $3.84 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $3.96B (+25.3% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Total segment operating margin of 20.0 as reported, or 22.2% adjusted.
- For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the company has issued guidance for earnings per share to the range of $14.08 to $14.88, or $16.20 to $17.00 on an adjusted basis vs. consensus of $14.96. Guidance assumes organic sales growth of approximately 5% to 9% compared with the prior year.
- Press Release