Parker-Hannifin EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue, issues FY 2022 guidance

Aug. 05, 2021 7:33 AM ETParker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)PHBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.38 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $3.84 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $3.96B (+25.3% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Total segment operating margin of 20.0 as reported, or 22.2% adjusted.
  • For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the company has issued guidance for earnings per share to the range of $14.08 to $14.88, or $16.20 to $17.00 on an adjusted basis vs. consensus of $14.96. Guidance assumes organic sales growth of approximately 5% to 9% compared with the prior year.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.