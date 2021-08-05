Stratasys EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
Aug. 05, 2021 7:33 AM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)SSYSBy: SA News Team
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $147M (+25.0% Y/Y) beats by $10.9M.
- Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 47.5% versus the 47.2% consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $3.5 million, compared to $(1.6) million.
- Outlook: Third quarter 2021 revenue of approximately 17% - 18% growth year-over-year. Fourth quarter revenue is expected to be sequentially higher than third quarter; Full year operating expenses expected to rise approximately $30 million compared to 2020, primarily due to the return of employees to a full-time schedule starting January 1, 2021, as well as operating costs as the markets gradually re-open; Full year capital expenditures anticipated to range from $24 million to $30 million.
- "Longer term, the Company continues to expect significant leverage benefit from its investments as revenue growth should start to accelerate in 2022 and beyond".
- Press Release