STORE Capital increases full-year guidance on strong origination and pipeline

Aug. 05, 2021

Modern American Strip Center
SteveRosset/iStock via Getty Images

  • STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) says strong portfolio performance and origination activity in Q2 combined with a sizable pipeline allows the retail REIT to boost its guidance for 2021 adjusted funds from operations.
  • Now sees 2021 adjusted FFO per share of $1.94-1.97, up from its previous range of $1.90-1.96 and higher than the $1.83 consensus estimate; assumes real estate acquisition volume, net of projected property sales, of $1.0B-1.2B.
  • Collections of monthly rent and interest rose to over 96% for Q2 2021 and to 98% in July 2021.
  • Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $0.50 beats the average analyst estimate of $0.46 and increased from $0.44 a year ago.
  • Total revenue of $192.1M vs. $168.3M in the year-ago quarter and exceeds the $185.5M average analyst estimate.
  • Originated $340.9M of gross investments representing 95 property locations during Q2 with a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.8%.
  • Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.
  • Earlier, STORE Capital FFO beats by $0.04, beats on revenue, raises FY guidance
