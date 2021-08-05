Siemens crushes Q3 expectations, raises guidance on broad demand increase
- Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) powers ~3% higher in Europe after reporting stronger FQ3 profits and revenues while raising its full-year guidance for the third time this year.
- Q3 net profit attributable to shareholders jumped to €1.35B (~$1.6B) from €539M in the year-earlier quarter, beating the €948M consensus of analyst forecasts gathered by the company.
- Siemens says Q3 revenues rose 24% Y/Y to €16.1B from €12.98B a year ago, beating forecasts for €15.11B, led by double-digit growth in the Healthineers subsidiary as well as its digital industries and smart infrastructure units.
- Orders jumped 47% to €20.49B from €3.91B a year earlier and ahead of forecasts for €16.32B.
- In Siemens' core industrial business, adjusted EBITDA climbed 29% to €2.32B, beating expectations for €2.09B, while adjusted EBITDA margin for the business rose to 15.3%.
- As a result of the strong showing, Siemens raised its full-year profit guidance again, following previous increases in February and May.
- Siemens now sees FY 2021 net income of €6.1B-€6.4B, which includes the acquisition of oncology specialist Varian by Healthineers, raised from prior guidance of €5.7B-€6.2B.
- The company also expects full-year revenues to rise 11%-12% instead of its previous outlook for a 9%-11% increase.
- Higher raw materials prices and supply chain bottlenecks, such as in semiconductor chips, are a problem but are being overcome, CEO Roland Busch said.
- The company also says it is buying rail software company Sqills for €550M.
- Siemens recently announced plans to launch a stock buyback program totaling as much as €3B.