BioCryst shares surge on ORLADEYO driven Q2 topline beat

Medicine doctor holding a color capsule pill in hand with white glove in laboratory
Nastasic/E+ via Getty Images

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares climb more than 12% premarket after the company reported second-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by the sales of its ORLADEYO treatment.
  • Quarterly revenue rose to $50M from $2.9M in the same period last year, primarily due to $28.5M in ORLADEYO net revenue in the period. Analysts were expecting Q2 revenue of $28.11M.
  • CEO Jon Stonehouse said that the ORLADEYO launch is "off to an excellent start", and added that "BioCryst is in an outstanding position, both near-term and long-term, with growing revenue from a strong ORLADEYO launch in the U.S."
  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $43.2M, or $0.24 per share, compared to a net loss of $38.6M, or $0.24 per share, for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments totaled $222.8 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $191.6 million at June 30, 2020.
  • The company highlighted that its current cash runway takes it into 2023.
  • Previously (Aug. 5): BioCryst Pharmaceuticals EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue.
