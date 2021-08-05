PREIT Q2 same store NOI surges, collections improve
Aug. 05, 2021 7:53 AM ETPennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust or PREIT (NYSE:PEI) trades ~1% higher premarket after it strengthened Q2 portfolio by selling off 19 lower-productivity properties, repositioning 19 anchor boxes with 36+ new tenants and securing a differentiated tenant base which thereby led 30.5% surge in its revenue.
- Same Store NOI, excluding lease termination revenue, increased 53.9% from its year ago quarter; including lease terminations, same store NOI rose 62.3%.
- Real estate revenue increased by $17.7M.
- Collections improved for the fourth consecutive quarter with cash collections increasing to 127% of billings; it collected 88% of billed Q2 rents compared to 81%, 73% and 61% of billed rents as of the end of each of the past three quarters, respectively.
- July continued with the same momentum as 91.4% of billed rents stood collected, or 126% on a cash collections basis.
- Led by strong collections, net cash generated from operating activities totaled $34.7M for six months ended June 30 compared to $3.7M in prior year period.
- Core Mall total occupancy increased100 basis points, sequentially, to 90.2% while core mall non-anchor occupancy increased 80 basis points, sequentially, to 87.8%.
- Net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders stood at $31.4M or $0.4/share compared to net loss of $29.2M or $0.38/share in year ago quarter.
- As of June 30, 2021, the company had $75.2M available under its first lien revolving credit facility.
- The stock emerged from Chapter 11 proceedings in December 2020 which was caused by the pandemic; YTD, the stock has gained 105%.
- Previously: PREIT reports Q2 results