PREIT Q2 same store NOI surges, collections improve

Text REIT made of wood cubes on white textured putty background. Abbreviation from "Real estate investment trust". Business concept. Square wood blocks. Top view, flat lay.
Victoriia Kovryha/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust or PREIT (NYSE:PEI) trades ~1% higher premarket after it strengthened Q2 portfolio by selling off 19 lower-productivity properties, repositioning 19 anchor boxes with 36+ new tenants and securing a differentiated tenant base which thereby led 30.5% surge in its revenue.
  • Same Store NOI, excluding lease termination revenue, increased 53.9% from its year ago quarter; including lease terminations, same store NOI rose 62.3%.
  • Real estate revenue increased by $17.7M.
  • Collections improved for the fourth consecutive quarter with cash collections increasing to 127% of billings; it collected 88% of billed Q2 rents compared to 81%, 73% and 61% of billed rents as of the end of each of the past three quarters, respectively.
  • July continued with the same momentum as 91.4% of billed rents stood collected, or 126% on a cash collections basis.
  • Led by strong collections, net cash generated from operating activities totaled $34.7M for six months ended June 30 compared to $3.7M in prior year period.
  • Core Mall total occupancy increased100 basis points, sequentially, to 90.2% while core mall non-anchor occupancy increased 80 basis points, sequentially, to 87.8%.
  • Net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders stood at $31.4M or $0.4/share compared to net loss of $29.2M or $0.38/share in year ago quarter.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the company had $75.2M available under its first lien revolving credit facility.
  • The stock emerged from Chapter 11 proceedings in December 2020 which was caused by the pandemic; YTD, the stock has gained 105%.
  • Previously: PREIT reports Q2 results
