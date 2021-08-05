Yeti trades lower after earnings despite highlighting strong growth trends
Aug. 05, 2021 7:51 AM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)YETIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Yeti (NYSE:YETI) swings lower even after Q2 results arrived comfortably ahead of consensus expectations.
- Direct-to-consumer revenue was up 48% to $196.9M in Q2 and wholesale revenue increased 41% to $160.8M.
- Drinkware sales increased 69% during the quarter to $192.9M, driven in part by the continued expansion of the company's product offerings, including the introduction of new colorways and sizes and strong demand for customization. Coolers & Equipment sales increased 23% to $157.8M as a strong performance in soft coolers, bags, outdoor living products, cargo and hard coolers factored in.
- Gross profit increased to 58.5% of sales vs. 55.7% a year ago. The 280 basis point increase in gross margin was primarily driven by a favorable mix shift to the DTC channel, product cost improvements, and lower inventory reserves, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of the non-renewal of the Global System of Preferences program on import duties and higher inbound freight.
- Looking ahead, Yeti (YETI) sees sales growth of 26% and 28% vs 23% consensus.
- Shares of Yeti are down 3.73% premarket to $96.00 after running up more than 45% YTD. Yeti (YETI) still trades well-above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.