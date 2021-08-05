Novo Nordisk raised financial outlook for FY21; shares up 3%

  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) gains 2.7% premarket after reporting financial results for Q2 ended June 30, 2021. All figures are in DKK.
  • Q2 sales increased by 10% over prior year to 33.04B, driven by Diabetes and Obesity care sales as GLP-1 sales increased by 28%, Obesity care (Saxenda and Wegovy) sales up 52%, Biopharm sales rise 7%.
  • Sales growth is positively impacted by COVID-19-related destocking and fewer patients initiating treatment in Q2 2020 as well as inventory changes and timing of shipments in 2021.
  • Key product sales: Rybelus: 945M; Ozempic: 7,435M; NovoRapid: 3,817M; Victoza: 3,697M; Tresiba: 2,192M; Levemir: 1,312M; NovoMix: 2,294M; NovoSeven: 1,872M.
  • Gross margin 83.2%. Operating profit rose 7% to 14.8B.
  • Net income grew 14% to 12.1B with EPS growth of 16% in Q2 to 5.26.
  • Net cash generated from operating activities reached 36.5B in H1 2021 from 34.3B in prior year.
  • The company upped guidance for 2021 with sales growth of 10-13% at CER (previously 6-10%), operating profit growth of 9-12% at CER (previously 5-9%); Free cash flow of 39-44B (previously 37-42B).
