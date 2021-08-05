Frontier Communications Parent reports Q2 results; Investor Day highlights 600K locations in 2021
Aug. 05, 2021 8:02 AM ETFrontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR): Q2 net operating income of $298M compared to $111M in year ago quarter.
- Revenue of $1.62B (+52.8% from the two months period reported in year ago period).
- Adj. EBITDA stood at $633M compared to $732M in year ago quarter.
- Current liquidity stands at ~$1.5B, including a cash balance of ~$1B and $535M of available capacity in its revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2021.
- The company has no long-term debt maturities prior to 2027.
- FY21 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4-$2.5B; Cash capital expenditures of ~$1.8B. Fiber build to at least 600K locations in 2021 with ~157K locations completed in Q2 (earlier guidance of 495K locations).
- The company plans to deploy fiber to reach 10M locations by 2025.
- Frontier targets $250M run rate savings by 2023 from simplifying the company’s operations and improving the customer experience.
- Press Release