Frontier Communications Parent reports Q2 results; Investor Day highlights 600K locations in 2021

  • Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR): Q2 net operating income of $298M compared to $111M in year ago quarter.
  • Revenue of $1.62B (+52.8% from the two months period reported in year ago period).
  • Adj. EBITDA stood at $633M compared to $732M in year ago quarter.
  • Current liquidity stands at ~$1.5B, including a cash balance of ~$1B and $535M of available capacity in its revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2021.
  • The company has no long-term debt maturities prior to 2027.
  • FY21 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4-$2.5B; Cash capital expenditures of ~$1.8B. Fiber build to at least 600K locations in 2021 with ~157K locations completed in Q2 (earlier guidance of 495K locations).
  • The company plans to deploy fiber to reach 10M locations by 2025.
  • Frontier targets $250M run rate savings by 2023 from simplifying the company’s operations and improving the customer experience.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.