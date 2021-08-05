PPL EPS misses by $0.09, misses on revenue

Aug. 05, 2021 8:04 AM ETPPL Corporation (PPL)PPLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • PPL (NYSE:PPL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 misses by $0.09; GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $3.09.
  • Revenue of $1.29B (+2.4% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
  • PPL's Board of Directors recently authorized a new share repurchase program pursuant to which the company may purchase up to $3B; the company said it expects to repurchase approximately $500 million in common shares by the end of 2021 and will continue to assess opportunities to deploy the remaining proceeds.
  • PPL also announced that it has set a new goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and is on track to achieve an 80% reduction from 2010 levels by 2040 and a 70% reduction by 2035.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.