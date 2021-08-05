PPL EPS misses by $0.09, misses on revenue
Aug. 05, 2021 8:04 AM ETPPL Corporation (PPL)PPLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor11 Comments
- PPL (NYSE:PPL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 misses by $0.09; GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $3.09.
- Revenue of $1.29B (+2.4% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
- PPL's Board of Directors recently authorized a new share repurchase program pursuant to which the company may purchase up to $3B; the company said it expects to repurchase approximately $500 million in common shares by the end of 2021 and will continue to assess opportunities to deploy the remaining proceeds.
- PPL also announced that it has set a new goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and is on track to achieve an 80% reduction from 2010 levels by 2040 and a 70% reduction by 2035.
- Press Release