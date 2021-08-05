Kellogg EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue; affirms full-year Outlook
- Kellogg (NYSE:K): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.14 beats by $0.11; GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $3.55B (+2.3% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Organic sales growth of +1.9%.
- "Kellogg Company affirmed its full-year financial guidance on operating profit, earnings per share and cash flow, as an improved outlook for net sales is offset by the impact of industry-wide supply chain challenges and high cost inflation expected to persist in the second half".
- Organic net sales growth is now expected to be 0-1% in 2021, an increase from previous guidance for flat net sales, reflecting recent momentum in the business, and despite lapping last year's exceptional growth. This implies a 2-year compound annual growth rate of almost 3%.
- The outlook for currency-neutral adjusted earnings per share is unchanged at approximately +1% - 2% growth.
- The outlook for net cash provided by operating activities is unchanged at approximately $1.6 - $1.7 billion, with capital expenditure of approximately $0.5 billion. As a result, the outlook for cash flow remains at $1.1 - $1.2 billion.
