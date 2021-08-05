Fastly downgraded at William Blair after 'subpar' earnings, outlook
- Citing the uncertainty surrounding the business after its subpar earnings report, William Blair downgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Market Perform.
- Analyst Jonathan Ho writes that the company had a "subpar quarter, impacted by a well-publicized service outage in June that led the company to issue credits, a top 10 customer departure, and slower ramp-up of existing traffic."
- Ho also notes there was a slowdown of new customer onboarding that wasn't related to the outage
- Fastly cut its forecast for the second half, "implying a deceleration to single-digit organic growth," writes the analyst.
- Ho remains positive on the company's "impressive edge platform" that should drive growth in 2022 and beyond, but "execution and forecasting accuracy have been challenging due to the inherent volatility in the business model."
- Fastly (FSLY) shares are down 22% in pre-market trading.
