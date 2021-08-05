IAMGOLD EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue; updates guidance
Aug. 05, 2021 8:15 AM ET
- IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $265.6M (-6.7% Y/Y) misses by $23.32M.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $829.8 million and available liquidity totaled $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021.
- Outlook: An upward revision to attributable production guidance for Essakane of 390,000 to 400,000 ounces reflects the higher grades achieved in the first half of the year, which are expected to normalize in the second half. The mill feed is expected to be supplemented by ore stockpiles in the third quarter to offset the impact of seasonal rains. The Company expects to make a decision with respect to the proposed future heap leach operation in the first half of 2022. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $140 million in 2021 with higher capitalized stripping on strategic pushbacks expected in the second half of the year.
