Fiverr International slumps after issuing soft guidance due to shift away from online
Aug. 05, 2021 8:24 AM ETFiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is down sharply in early trading after issuing guidance below expectations. In a nutshell, the retailer says people are traveling more and taking more vacations and spending less time online as many parts of the world reopen, which prompted FVRR to pull back on its financial outlook after posting 60% growth in Q2.
- Looking ahead, the company sees Q3 revenue of $68.0M to $72.0M vs. $80.2M consensus and full-year revenue of $280M to $288M vs. $308.3M consensus.
- FVRR outlook update: "The reduced online activity translates into more modest new customer cohorts and less activity for older cohorts. We are providing the following guidance accordingly. Given the uncertainty of the ongoing impact and unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic on economies globally, we will provide investors with updated business trends as they evolve."
- Shares of Fiverr International (FVRR) are down 18.55% premarket to $187.96 despite the Q2 revenue and EPS beat.