BioVie starts enrollment in late-stage NE3107 Alzheimer’s Disease trial

Adding last piece of human brain puzzle
PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) has enrolled the first patient into the NM101 Phase III clinical study testing NE3107 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).
  • The NM101 study is a potentially pivotal Phase 3, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled, US multicenter study of NE3107 in 316 subjects with mild to moderate AD.
  • Neuroinflammation and insulin resistance are associated with cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s.
  • NE3107’s potential to inhibit neuroinflammation and insulin resistance forms the basis for the hypothesis that it may impact cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients, the company said.
  • Shares down 1% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.