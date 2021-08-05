BioVie starts enrollment in late-stage NE3107 Alzheimer’s Disease trial
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) has enrolled the first patient into the NM101 Phase III clinical study testing NE3107 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).
- The NM101 study is a potentially pivotal Phase 3, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled, US multicenter study of NE3107 in 316 subjects with mild to moderate AD.
- Neuroinflammation and insulin resistance are associated with cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s.
- NE3107’s potential to inhibit neuroinflammation and insulin resistance forms the basis for the hypothesis that it may impact cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients, the company said.
- Shares down 1% premarket.