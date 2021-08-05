Exxon considers net-zero carbon emissions pledge - WSJ

Aug. 05, 2021 8:35 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor51 Comments


David McNew/Getty Images News

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is considering a pledge to cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050, WSJ reports, in what would amount to a significant strategic shift by the oil company.
  • CEO Darren Woods once described emissions targets made by European rivals as nothing more than a "beauty competition," but according to the report, Woods and others on Exxon's board are now giving the same idea serious debate.
  • Exxon has not made a final decision on a net-zero pledge, but it likely will introduce a series of strategic moves on environmental and other issues before the end of the year, WSJ says.
  • Exxon shares have drifted lower since reporting strong Q2 results that were overshadowed by the lack of a stock buyback program.
