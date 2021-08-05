Oxford Lane Capital estimates net asset value rises as much as 3% in July

Aug. 05, 2021

Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

  • As of July 31, Oxford Lane Capital's (NASDAQ:OXLC) unaudited estimate of net asset value per share of common stock is in the range of $6.68-6.78.
  • At the time, the company's stock was trading at 105-107% of NAV per share, using its July 30 closing price of $7.14.
  • Compares with NAV/share of $6.56 at June 30, 2021.
  • As of end-July, OXLC has ~111.8M shares of common stock outstanding.
