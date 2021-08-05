Therapeutic Solutions gets FDA greenlight for late-stage JadiCell COVID-19 trial

  • Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCPK:TSOI) has received clearance from the U.S. FDA to initiate a Phase III pivotal trial for registration of the company's JadiCell universal donor stem cell as a treatment for COVID-19 associated lung failure.
  • In previous studies the company has demonstrated the superior activity of JadiCell to other types of stem cells including bone marrow, adipose, cord blood, and placenta, it said.
  • JadiCell was shown to be 100% effective in saving the lives of COVID-19 patients under the age of 85 in a double-blind placebo controlled clinical trial with patients in the ICU on a ventilator, Therapeutic Solutions said.
  • Therapeutic Solutions had posted new preclinical data showing efficacy of JadiCell in inhibiting and reversing neuroinflammation induced brain damage in a model representing post-COVID19 infection, in June.
