Party City slides after worse than expected guidance

  • Party City (NYSE:PRTY) shares fell -2.08% pre-market today after the company provided worse than expected guidance although it beat earnings.
  • The strong performance was driven by a rise in retail sales of 138.9% Y/Y due to the opening economy, offset by the divestiture of international operations.
  • Total gross profit margin returned to and even slightly surpassed pre-pandemic levels at 40.5%.
  • The company currently has 749 operating stores, versus 757 a year ago.
  • The company provided outlook for the third quarter. Revenue is expected to be between $490M and $515M, compared to analyst consensus of $483M. GAAP EPS are expected to be between -$0.04 and $0.03, may not be comparable to analyst consensus non-GAAP EPS of $0.03.
