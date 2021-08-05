Uber CEO: Investment in driver acquisition sets it up for rest of the year
Aug. 05, 2021 10:28 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Thursday that the company missed expectations with its Q2 adjusted EBITDA because it invested in bringing drivers back to meet demand amid the post-COVID reopening.
- Khosrowshahi told CNBC that the company is in a "good position" for Q3 and Q4, and Uber remains on track for adjusted EBITDA profitability by the end of the year.
- Uber dropped as much as 8% in Wednesday's after-hours trading as investors ignored its better-than-expected Q2 revenue to focus on the weak adjusted EBITDA figure, but the stock has staged a comeback Thursday morning. It was fractionally into positive territory at last check.
- Khosrowshahi said July volumes and margins were both "very constructive," as the company managed to pull back on driver incentives and target them more precisely.
- But the CEO added that additional spending on drivers was necessary during Q2 because spiking demand in the post-COVID reopening's wake had led to higher wait times.
- Khosrowshahi said it was important to get supply back in line with demand in order to bring wait times back to the typical three- to six-minute window.
- "That's the magical experience we want to bring back as quickly as possible," he said.
- Discussing the Delta variant, Khosrowshahi said it was difficult to gauge whether that was impacting Uber's volume as of yet.
- However, he argued that Uber's business model had a built-in "hedge" against rising COVID cases. He noted that if people start staying home again, delivery volume would increase even as ride-hailing use declined.
- After setting a 52-week high in February, UBER stair-stepped lower over the next several months.
- Shares drifted lower headed into Wednesday evening's quarterly report and an initial slide Thursday took the stock to its lowest level since November 2020. However, UBER quickly bounced back and was up fractionally in intraday trading at $42: