Cars.com jumps after beating earnings, releases Q3 guidance

Aug. 05, 2021 10:36 AM ETCars.com Inc. (CARS)By: SA News Team
  • Cars.com (CARS +5.7%) shares are trading up today after the company delivered a strong second quarter that beat expectations.
  • Better-than-expected revenue of $155.5M (+52.2% Y/Y) was driven by higher average revenue per dealer and dealers increasingly adopting digital tools, such as Cars.com's new cloud-based web platform.
  • The company released guidance for the third quarter that is similar to the performance of the second quarter. Revenue is expected to be between $155M and $157M, compared to analyst expectations of $154M. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to drop slightly to between 27.5% and 29.5% from 31.0% this quarter.
  • The guidance reflects continued marketing investments and the industry-wide car inventory shortage caused by a global lack of semiconductors. Read about how the semiconductor shortage is affecting General Motors (GM +3.3%) here.
