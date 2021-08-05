Lear Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2021 10:49 AM ETLear Corporation (LEA)By: SA News Team
- Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.47 (+159.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.82B (+97.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LEA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.