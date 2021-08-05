AMC Networks Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2021 10:50 AM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (-25.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $698.12M (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMCX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.